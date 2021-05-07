Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.64 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. 31,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

