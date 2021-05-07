NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 11,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NOW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in NOW by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.