NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Trading Up 1.8%

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on NPSKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NSK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get NSK alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.15.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). NSK had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.