Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $64.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.58.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NUE traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.39. 45,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Nucor has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $95.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

