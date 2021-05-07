Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 390.73 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £320.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 396 ($5.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09.
Superdry Company Profile
