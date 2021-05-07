Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 390.73 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £320.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 396 ($5.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

