NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 16,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,567. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

