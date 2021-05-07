Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NXC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $16.99.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.