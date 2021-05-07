Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NXC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

