Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

