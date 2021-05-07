Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.
About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
