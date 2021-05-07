Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NPV stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.98.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
