NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA opened at $580.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $572.16 and its 200-day moving average is $545.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $301.32 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

