NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $596.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $301.32 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $371.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

