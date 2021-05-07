NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVDA traded up $14.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.97. 198,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $301.32 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

