NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,220.78

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5,220.78 and last traded at $5,215.47, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,134.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,810.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,416.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $150,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

