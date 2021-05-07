NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Buyback $500.00 million in Stock

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of NVR opened at $5,134.44 on Friday. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $5,173.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,810.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,416.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
