NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Buyback $500.00 million in Stock

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,134.44 on Friday. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $5,173.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,810.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,416.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

