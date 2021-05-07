Nyerium (NYEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $291.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $56,096.50 and approximately $291.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nyerium has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 237,757.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.