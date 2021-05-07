Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,909. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

