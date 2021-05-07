Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.50

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 2394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

OMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $798.34 million, a P/E ratio of 332.76 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.