Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBLG. Bradley Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Oblong in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBLG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Oblong has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

