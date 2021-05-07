Observer (OBSR) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00086551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.23 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00102124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.15 or 0.08867415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.