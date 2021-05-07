Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $23.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 14,408,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,448,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

