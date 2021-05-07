Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of LON OOUT opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.20. Ocean Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

