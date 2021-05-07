Oddz (ODDZ) Tops One Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00270327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.45 or 0.01163395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00760215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,562.73 or 1.00091399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

