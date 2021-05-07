Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ODT. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

