Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.