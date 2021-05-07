Ofer Druker Sells 269,442 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 269,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total value of £1,939,982.40 ($2,534,599.43).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ofer Druker sold 123,173 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £888,077.33 ($1,160,278.72).

Shares of LON:TRMR opened at GBX 730 ($9.54) on Friday. Tremor International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774 ($10.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £974.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.64.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

