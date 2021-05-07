OG Fan Token Price Hits $8.78 on Major Exchanges (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $8.78 or 0.00015335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 16% against the US dollar.
About OG Fan Token
OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.