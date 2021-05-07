OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS.

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.