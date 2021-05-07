Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,929.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

