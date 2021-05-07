Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $381,000 in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $605.58 million, a P/E ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

