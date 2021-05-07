Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $381,000 in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
RADA opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $605.58 million, a P/E ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research firms recently commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
RADA Electronic Industries Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.