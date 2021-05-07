Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,021,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Curi Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 4,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 70,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

