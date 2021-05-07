Olivier Pomel Sells 81,088 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

