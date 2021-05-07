Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post sales of $22.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.29 million. Omeros posted sales of $23.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $96.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $105.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. 7,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,732,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omeros by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 81.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

