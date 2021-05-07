Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Omeros in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

OMER stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth $91,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

