ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ON24 traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 1652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTF. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,231 shares of company stock worth $67,962 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

