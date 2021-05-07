OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSW. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $10,140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

