Onto Innovation (ONTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/6/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Onto Innovation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onto reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, with both the top line and the bottom line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Backed by solid order trends, the company registered record quarterly revenues and remains well poised to continue this momentum on multiple secular growth drivers. Healthy traction in 5G, increased adoption of optical metrology solutions and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. The company has offered a bullish guidance for the second quarter. However, intense competition in the international market and high concentration risks are expected to weigh on its margins. Further, an extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan.”

4/30/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Onto Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.16 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

