Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Up 9.1% After Strong Earnings

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 4,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OPRT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $603.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

