Oppenheimer Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $480.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. Argus increased their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average of $410.37. Humana has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

