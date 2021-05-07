Oppenheimer Cuts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $130.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.