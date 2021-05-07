Oppenheimer Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $210.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $214.54 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.