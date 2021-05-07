Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.