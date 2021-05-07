Oppenheimer Upgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 42,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,960. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $999.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

