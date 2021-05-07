Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

OPCH traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,009. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.94.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

