Opus Reaches Market Capitalization of $432,166.20 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Opus has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $432,166.20 and $389.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00085862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00062797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.68 or 0.00774423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.13 or 0.08814852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045792 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

