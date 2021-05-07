Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. 224,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671,252. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $229.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

