O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total transaction of $2,801,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $561.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.27 and a fifty-two week high of $564.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

