ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Position Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.70% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,029 shares of company stock worth $9,157,704 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

