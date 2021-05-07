Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.83 million.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 9,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,334. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a P/E ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.