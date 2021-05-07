Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $19.82. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 2,942 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,909,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 197,226 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.