Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.85 million.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 151,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,380. The stock has a market cap of $854.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

